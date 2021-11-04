China will steadfastly advance high-level opening-up: Xi

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping said Thursday China will steadfastly advance high-level opening-up.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video.

Pledging further efforts to shorten the negative list for foreign investment, Xi said that China will expand opening up of the service sectors, such as telecommunications and medical care, in an orderly manner.

China will revise and broaden the catalog of industries where foreign investment is encouraged, channeling more foreign investment into areas including advanced manufacturing, modern services, new- and high-tech, and energy conservation and environmental protection, and directing foreign investment to the central, western and northeastern regions of China, Xi said.

He also noted that China will be deeply engaged in international cooperation in areas including green and low-carbon development and digital economy, and actively promote the country's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement.

