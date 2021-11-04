Xi vows to continue expanding opening up, sharing development opportunities, promoting economic globalization

Xinhua) 20:20, November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that China will remain resolute in expanding high-level opening up, sharing development opportunities with the world and making economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video.

