China fully fulfills WTO entry commitments: Xi

Xinhua) 20:17, November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has fully fulfilled the commitments it made when entering the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

He made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video.

Since 2001, more than 2,300 laws and regulations have been abolished by the Chinese central government, and over 190,000 by local governments, Xi said, adding that the move has injected vitality into the Chinese market and society.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)