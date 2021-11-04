China's opening-up pledges made at 3rd CIIE basically implemented: Xi

November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said the opening-up measures unveiled at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) have been basically implemented.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth CIIE via video on Thursday.

Xi listed several measures China has taken to expand opening-up, including releasing a negative list for cross-border trade in services in the Hainan Free Trade Port, promoting the reform and innovation of pilot free trade zones, continuously broadening the access of foreign investment to the Chinese market and improving the business environment.

China and the European Union have concluded negotiations on an investment agreement, and China has completed the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, Xi said.

