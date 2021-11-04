Highlights of 4th China International Import Expo

November 04, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2021 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled for Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. Here are some of the highlights we can expect from this year's expo:

-- With an exhibition area of more than 366,000 square meters, this year's CIIE draws nearly 3,000 businesses from 127 countries and regions, both higher than its last edition.

The number of exhibitors from the United States, Japan, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, and their exhibition areas, have increased or remained the same overall compared with the previous three expos.

Participation from Fortune 500 companies and corporate giants will exceed that of the previous edition.

Workers build pavilions at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Ninety enterprises from 33 least developed countries will participate in the expo.

Online country exhibitions will showcase the Republic of Congo, Kiribati, Mauritius, Solomon Islands, and Palestine. These countries are participating in the CIIE for the first time due to the impact of COVID-19.

-- The World Openness Report 2021 and the Index on Openness for 129 economies since 2008 will be published at a forum during the CIIE this year.

"The index depicts and analyzes the evolution of the world's overall and China's opening-up policies, summarizes proven openness experiences, and marks future directions and specific openness policy options," said Zhang Yuyan, head of the Institute of World Economics and Politics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, one of the index compilers.

"The index is of reference value to the openness practices of most economies," he added.

A high-level forum themed on the 20th anniversary of China's accession to the WTO will be also held during the expo.

-- New products will be launched at the expo. Nine global debuts will feature in the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology section.

New technologies and products to be launched at the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products section far exceed the numbers in previous editions.

Green and low-carbon technologies and solutions, such as hydrogen fuel cell automobiles, will also be highlighted at the expo.

Workers build a pavilion at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

-- A special area for artifacts and artworks. Thanks to preferential customs and tax policies for the exhibitors' sales of artworks collectibles and antiques, the CIIE set up a special area for artifacts and artworks for the first time this year.

So far, 20 overseas institutions from 11 countries and regions, including the United Kingdom and Spain, have confirmed their participation in the exhibition. They declared 178 pieces of artifacts and artworks in total, with a total declared value of 2.35 billion yuan (around 386 million U.S. dollars).

-- Digital Renminbi (RMB) experience. Digital RMB will be accepted for payments at the exhibition. Foreign visitors can also exchange their local currencies to digital RMB through the Bank of China.

-- Strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures. The CIIE will strictly implement epidemic prevention and control requirements, said Wu Jinglei, head of the Shanghai municipal health commission.

The expo has designated 34 hospitals for medical services during the expo. Around-the-clock nucleic acid testing services have been provided to citizens in 21 local hospitals since Oct. 28.

