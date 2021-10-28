Chinese painting renders cats on rice paper

(People's Daily App) 15:40, October 28, 2021

How wonderful is it to draw a cat on Chinese rice paper? The haloed ink perfectly depicts the fluffiness of the cat's fur, and the unique layering of the Chinese painting outlines the cat's colors.

With a few simple strokes of the brush, the ink blurs the moment the nib touches the paper, and a cat takes shape. Different shapes and sizes of brushes are dipped in various colors of ink to create the cat. The final stroke of white in the cat's eyes gives the cat an instantly recognizable charm.

