China's industrial profits surge 44.7 pct in first nine months

Xinhua) 09:54, October 27, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 19, 2021 shows steel rolls at a factory of Ansteel in Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms surged 44.7 percent year on year in the first nine months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

