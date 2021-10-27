China-Japan-ROK Industries Expo gathers over 2,000 companies online

JINAN, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,104 companies have participated online in the 7th China-Japan-ROK Industries Expo, which opened on Tuesday in east China's Weifang city, Shandong Province.

With the theme "New era, new pattern, new opportunity," this year's expo also features a hydrogen energy industry summit forum, a local government cooperation meeting, and a conference on talent exchange and development, aiming to further deepen cooperation among the three countries in terms of economy, trade, investment, science, technology and culture.

The China-Japan-ROK Industries Expo, co-hosted by China Chamber of International Commerce, the Association for the Promotion of International Trade of Japan, Korea International Trade Association of the Republic of Korea (ROK), and Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat, has been held successfully for six years in Weifang. The first event was held in 2015.

