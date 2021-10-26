2021 Hunan International Green Development Expo held in Changsha

People's Daily Online, October 26, 2021

The 2021 Hunan International Green Development Expo was held in Changsha, central China’s Hunan province, from Oct. 22 to 24.

Visitors visit the 2021 Hunan International Green Development Expo held in Changsha, central China’s Hunan province. (Photo/Jiang Ling)

With the theme of “low carbon, circulation, and development,” the three-day event serves as an important platform to showcase the latest technologies and achievements in the green industry while deepening international exchanges and cooperation in green development.

The expo covers an area of 40,000 square meters and is subdivided into individual exhibition areas, including the low carbon and new energy industry, the environmental protection industry, the circular economy, and energy conservation.

A total of 421 enterprises attended the event offline, while 1,721 enterprises chose to participate in the expo online. These exhibitors showcased their technologies and equipment for pollution prevention and control in water, air and soil, solid waste treatment and disposal, as well as the circular economy for industry and agriculture.

A summit on carbon peaking and carbon neutrality for the city clusters along the middle reaches of the Yangtze River was held alongside the expo. Meanwhile, a week-long virtual activity, which was a highlight of the expo, also kicked off on Oct. 18, displaying technologies and equipment in 15 categories, such as new energy transportation, green buildings, coal combustion efficiency, wind power, and hydropower.

The expo was co-organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Hunan Sub-Council, the Development and Reform Commission of Hunan Province, the Ecology and Environment Department of Hunan, and the Changsha Municipal People’s Government.

