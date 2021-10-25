Chinese bankers' macroeconomic heat index drops in Q3: survey

Xinhua) 09:43, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Bankers' macroeconomic heat index came in at 38.6 percent in China, down 7.3 percentage points from the previous quarter, according to a nationwide banker survey conducted by the central bank.

Among the surveyed bankers, 71.8 percent deemed the current macroeconomic climate "normal," down 7.5 percentage points from the previous quarter, and 25.5 percent deemed it "relatively cool," up 11 percentage points from the previous quarter.

For the next quarter, bankers' macroeconomic heat expectation index is projected at 42.5 percent, 3.9 percentage points higher than that of the current quarter.

The banking industry climate index came in at 70 percent, up by 0.4 percentage points from the previous quarter, and up by 3.9 percentage points from a year ago.

The banking profitability index was 65.1 percent, up 1.3 percentage points from the previous quarter, and up 4.9 percentage points from the same period of last year.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)