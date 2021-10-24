China tightens epidemic measures in culture, tourism industry

Xinhua) 10:50, October 24, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) - Authorities on Saturday asked to tighten epidemic prevention and control measures in the culture and tourism industry.

The circuit breaker mechanism for trans-provincial tourism should be enforced vigorously, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in a circular.

Tour group size needs to be put under strict control and operation of tourist trains is suspended as of Saturday, said the ministry.

The circular also asked for stringent disinfection of indoor spaces, and no place shall be left unchecked.

