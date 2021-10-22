Home>>
China's financial system to serve real economy more proactively
(Xinhua) 13:28, October 22, 2021
The financial system needs to be more proactive in serving the real economy, supporting green and low-carbon development, and promoting high-level opening-up, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has said.
