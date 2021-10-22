Chinese poverty eradication experience shared at South-South cooperation seminar
BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and foreign experts and scholars held in-depth discussions on China's experience in poverty eradication and international cooperation on poverty reduction at a seminar on Thursday.
The seminar was jointly hosted both online and offline by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC).
China's practice of eliminating absolute poverty represents a major contribution to the sustainable development and the advancement of the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity, said CASS President Xie Fuzhan.
Representatives from international organizations including the United Nations Development Program and state-level think tanks in several developing countries shared views on the poverty reduction and development experience of different countries, among other topics.
At the seminar, CASS and the UNOSSC signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a formal cooperative partnership.
