Chinese poverty eradication experience shared at South-South cooperation seminar

Xinhua) 08:42, October 22, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and foreign experts and scholars held in-depth discussions on China's experience in poverty eradication and international cooperation on poverty reduction at a seminar on Thursday.

The seminar was jointly hosted both online and offline by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC).

China's practice of eliminating absolute poverty represents a major contribution to the sustainable development and the advancement of the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity, said CASS President Xie Fuzhan.

Representatives from international organizations including the United Nations Development Program and state-level think tanks in several developing countries shared views on the poverty reduction and development experience of different countries, among other topics.

At the seminar, CASS and the UNOSSC signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a formal cooperative partnership.

