Rare baby dinosaur fossil found in north China

Xinhua) 16:29, October 21, 2021

HOHHOT, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese paleontologists have found a rare and relatively complete baby dinosaur fossil in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Researchers from the Inner Mongolia paleontological fossil protection institute made the discovery during a survey that started last month in the Mazongshan Mountain area in Alxa League.

During the survey, they also identified 10 sites for collecting paleontological fossils in the Cretaceous and Late Jurassic strata and found several fossils of ankylosaurs, iguanodon, and turtles.

The researchers will aim to repair and identify the fossils to expand the scope of Cretaceous fossil studies further and provide substantial evidence for the biological evolution of that era.

The Cretaceous period, which began 137 million years ago and ended 65 million years ago, was the last time dinosaurs ruled the planet. Fossils from that period offer important evidence for studying their evolution, living conditions and extinction.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)