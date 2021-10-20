Slaty-backed gull spotted in SW China's Guizhou for the first time

Images of the slaty-backed gull, one of the largest gulls in the family Laridae, have recently been captured for the first time in southwest China's Guizhou province.

(Photo/Song Ming)

The photographs, which were confirmed later by experts to be that of a slaty-backed gull, were taken by Song Ming, deputy secretary general of the Guizhou ecological photography association at the Minghu National Wetland Park in Liupanshui city, Guizhou.

It has been reported that due to its small population, the slaty-backed gull (or Larus schistisagus) was listed in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species as well as the List of Terrestrial Wildlife under State Protection that are Beneficial or of Important Economic or Scientific Value.

(Photo/Song Ming)

