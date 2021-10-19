Chinese draft law says no to tiger parents

Xinhua) 11:15, October 19, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are mulling over a draft law banning parents from placing an excessive academic burden on their children.

The draft law on family education promotion was on Tuesday submitted to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for its third reading.

The draft stipulates that parents or other guardians of minors should appropriately organize childrens' time for study, rest, recreation and physical exercise.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)