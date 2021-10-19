Home>>
US supply chain crisis to drag into 2022, warns transport secretary
(People's Daily App) 08:32, October 19, 2021
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday warned that supply chain woes including clogged ports will drag into next year.
"Certainly a lot of the challenges that we've been experiencing this year will continue into next year," Buttigieg told CNN's State of the Union show.
As the country's economy struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply-chain chaos across the US is driving up prices and causing shortages.
