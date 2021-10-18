Centenarian in Shandong enjoys twilight years with meticulous care of her children

People's Daily Online) 16:09, October 18, 2021

A 106-year-old woman in east China’s Shandong province is living a happy life in her old age with the great care of her children.

The widowed elderly resident, surnamed Cai, who resides in Dingtao district, Heze city of Shandong, has been living with her 71-year-old daughter Zhang Jinzu most recently. Cai’s eldest son, Zhang Jinxiu, who is 80, checks in on her now and then and can’t wait to take his turn to care for his mother.

Zhang Jinzu, however, is not ready to separate with her mother yet. “I hope my brother can wait for my call when I’m ready,” she told People’s Daily Online.

Zhang Jinxiu, Cai’s eldest son, feeds her some bread. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

“We usually feed her two eggs and some other food for breakfast, and cut meat into crumbs to make it more digestible,” Zhang Jinxiu said.

“When she has an upset stomach, I would cook her doughball soup and other easy-to-digest food. In a word, I always prepare meals that are good for her health,” Zhang Jinzu noted.

Zhang Jinxiu, Cai’s eldest son, chats with his mother. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Other than weakening hearing, Cai is still in good shape and sometimes does the housework. Cai, who has always taught her children to be industrious, has kept her habit of working hard and prefers doing chores to sitting idly by, according to Zhang Jinxiu.

This spring, she peeled a half bag of peanuts within one day, Zhang Jinzu recalled.

Photo shows Zhang Jinxiu, Cai’s eldest son. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

“Although I’m 80, I still feel like I’m a child in front of my mother. I enjoy my mother’s company and simply hope to look after her well together with my siblings,” Zhang Jinxiu said.

The filial affection of Zhang Jinxiu and Zhang Jinzu has also influenced their own children. “I want to pass on such filial piety,” said Zhang Jinzu’s daughter, who also often visits Cai.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)