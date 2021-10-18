Power crunch impact on Chinese economy controllable: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:05, October 18, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 27, 2021 shows staff members working at the 500-KV Jinshan electricity substation in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's power shortage is only temporary and its impact on the economy is under control, an official said Monday.

Rising international energy prices, as well as tight domestic supplies in coal and electricity, partly led to power outages in some regions that affected normal production orders, said Fu Linghui, a spokesperson with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The country has rolled out a series of measures to ensure power supply and keep electricity prices stable. As these measures gradually take effect, the power crunch would be eased and its impact on economic operation will be alleviated, Fu said.

NBS data showed that the country's power generation accelerated in September, climbing 4.9 percent year on year last month compared with a year earlier, 4.7 percentage points faster than the growth rate in August.

Monday's data also showed that the Chinese economy maintained stable growth in the first three quarters, with gross domestic product expanding 9.8 percent year on year during the period.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)