China's fixed-asset investment up 7.3 pct in Jan.-Sept.

Xinhua) 10:33, October 18, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2021 shows the scenery of a highway in Donglan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment (FAI) went up 7.3 percent year on year in the first nine months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

During the first three quarters, the FAI amounted to over 39.78 trillion yuan (about 6.19 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the NBS.

Compared with the 2019 level, the FAI growth came in at 7.7 percent during the period. The two-year average growth stood at 3.8 percent.

Investment by the private sectors rose 9.8 percent year on year to nearly 22.75 trillion yuan in the first three quarters, the NBS data showed.

