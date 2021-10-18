Foreign holdings of Chinese government bonds continue to rise in September

Xinhua) 09:04, October 18, 2021

File photo shows 100-yuan bank notes, the largest denomination of the Chinese currency. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Overseas institutional investors increased their holdings of Chinese government bonds in September as the yield remained attractive, official data showed.

By the end of September, the country's central government bonds held by foreign investors reached nearly 2.28 trillion yuan (about 354.11 billion U.S. dollars), up by 77.12 billion yuan from the previous month, data released by the China Central Depository &Clearing Co., Ltd. (CCDC) showed.

Foreign investors' holdings of bonds issued by China's policy banks stood at nearly 1.07 trillion yuan during the period, while their holdings of local government bonds reached 11.1 billion yuan, the data showed.

The outstanding bonds held by overseas institutional investors reached over 3.49 trillion yuan as of the end of last month, of which 2.57 trillion yuan was under depository via the Global Connect program and 925 billion yuan via the Bond Connect Program, according to the CCDC.

Currently, overseas institutions may access China's inter-bank bond market through the Global Connect (direct holding) or the Bond Connect (multi-tiered custody).

