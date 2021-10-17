4 ancient tombs unearthed in China's Hunan

Xinhua) 10:58, October 17, 2021

CHANGSHA, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese archaeologists have discovered a number of objects from four tombs dating back 1,900 years in central China's Hunan Province, the provincial cultural relics and archaeology institute said on Saturday.

The tombs are located in Guiyang County. Unearthed objects include 81 pieces of pottery, ironware, glassware, silverware and bronzeware.

Based on the inscription on one of the tombs and the characteristics of the unearthed objects, the archaeologists believe the tombs are from a time from the mid-Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) to the Three Kingdoms Period (220-280), about 1,700 to 1,900 years ago.

Accessories including pendants, glassware and silver earrings that were found in two tombs indicate that the tomb owners were likely women, the archaeologists said.

"The discoveries are of great importance to the study of the funeral customs, economy, culture and social development from the Eastern Han Dynasty to the Three Kingdoms Period in southern Hunan," said institute staffer Chen Bin.

