IS group claims mosque explosions in Afghanistan as death toll soars to 47

Photo taken on Oct. 15, 2021 shows the site of an explosion at a mosque in Kandahar city, southern Afghanistan. (Photo by Sanaullah Seiam /Xinhua)

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from Friday's suicide explosions inside a mosque in Kandahar city, capital of Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, has risen to 47, while 90 others were wounded, a local official confirmed on Saturday.

Haifz Sayyed from the Cultural and Information Directorate of local government told Xinhua that the explosions occurred inside a Shiite Muslim mosque building at midday when hundreds of worshippers were offering Friday prayers.

He confirmed that the death toll has risen to 47 while 90 others wounded in the attacks. Earlier reports said 32 people died and 68 injured.

Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to a statement from the group cited in multiple reports.

The IS statement said two assailants were involved in the deadly attacks.

