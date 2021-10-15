2021 5G Intelligent Audiovisual Conference held in E China’s Qingdao

People's Daily Online) 10:59, October 15, 2021

The 2021 5G Intelligent Audiovisual Conference (GIAC) was held from Oct. 12 to 13 at the Qingdao National High-tech Industrial Development Zone (QNHIDZ) in Qingdao city, east China’s Shandong province.

Wang Zhen, deputy director of the management committee of the high-tech industrial development zone, speaks at the conference. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

A total of 10 major projects to be implemented in the high-tech industrial development zone were inked at the event, with the investments totaling 5.56 billion yuan ($863.5 million). These projects, all from emerging industries, include plans for photosensitive chip packaging and camera module manufacturing and an industrial park for a semiconductor company.

Regarded as the “weather vane” of the intelligent audiovisual industry, the GIAC has been held in Qingdao for three consecutive years. QNHIDZ, one of the organizers of the 2021 GIAC, attracted great attention at the just concluded event. Wang Zhen, deputy director of the management committee of the high-tech industrial development zone, told participants at the conference about the local conditions for promoting innovation, operating businesses, and living.

A total of 10 major projects are inked at the conference. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

As a national independent innovation demonstration zone and an innovation and entrepreneurship demonstration base, QNHIDZ is endeavoring to further pool strength in sci-tech innovation to boost the development of the intelligent audiovisual industry by building industrial clusters for dominant industries, including new-generation information technology, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, artificial intelligence-driven high-end equipment manufacturing, as well as the modern service industry.

