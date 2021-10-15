Chinese envoy calls on Colombian parties to advance peace process

Xinhua) 08:28, October 15, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday called on Colombian parties to build on the current momentum to advance the implementation of the five-year-old peace agreement.

In the past five years, the peace agreement has been steadily implemented, the peace process continues to be advanced, and remarkable results have been achieved thanks to the concerted efforts of the government and all other parties, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

China welcomes the Colombian government's creation of special transitional electoral districts, which gives people in previously conflict-affected areas the opportunity to participate in national elections for the first time. This is important progress in the implementation of the peace agreement, he told the Security Council.

China commends the efforts made by all Colombian parties in this connection, and looks forward to the successful holding of national elections next year, which will create an enabling environment for the follow-up implementation of the peace agreement, he said.

"The implementation of the peace agreement is a complex and systematic project that requires the Colombian government and all parties to make unremitting efforts and sustained inputs, and consolidate hard-won achievements," said Geng. "We have noted that there is still a gap between the progress in the implementation of the peace agreement and the expected goals. A lot more needs to be done in some parts of the country to improve the security situation, protect the safety and security of former combatants and allocate land to them, among others."

China hopes that the Colombian government and all parties will work together to maintain the current momentum, promote the implementation of the peace agreement in a balanced manner, and boost the confidence and support of all sectors of society for the peace process, he said.

China supports Colombia in deepening rural and land reforms, and accelerating the reintegration of ex-combatants into society. Public services need to be further improved. The replacement of illicit crops cultivation and other projects that benefit the people need to be carried out in an all-out manner. All these efforts will create a solid economic and social foundation for the long-term peace and stability in Colombia, said Geng.

The UN Verification Mission in Colombia has done a tremendous amount of work to support the implementation of the peace agreement. China supports the extension of the mission's mandate, he said.

China hopes that the mission will facilitate greater dialogue and consultation between the Colombian government and former combatants to resolve differences and problems arising in the implementation of the peace agreement. At the same time, the mission should strengthen coordination with the UN country team and play a positive role in the early achievement of lasting peace, stability and sustainable development in Colombia, he said.

