Xi stresses steady progress in enhancing whole-process people's democracy

Xinhua) 15:10, October 14, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has underlined upholding and improving the people's congress system and continuously enhancing whole-process people's democracy.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a central conference on work related to people's congresses, held from Wednesday to Thursday in Beijing.

