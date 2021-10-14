Home>>
Xi stresses steady progress in enhancing whole-process people's democracy
(Xinhua) 15:10, October 14, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has underlined upholding and improving the people's congress system and continuously enhancing whole-process people's democracy.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a central conference on work related to people's congresses, held from Wednesday to Thursday in Beijing.
