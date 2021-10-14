More Chinese cities to issue digital driver licenses

Traffic policeman Sun Chen checks a driver's license on a road in Huzhong District of Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China will soon allow drivers in 110 more cities to apply for e-licenses, the Ministry of Public Security said Wednesday.

Starting as early as Oct. 20, drivers in the 110 cities including Taiyuan, Shenyang and Harbin can apply for a digital license through an official mobile app, according to the ministry. The digital licenses are valid across the country.

China on Sept. 1 started issuing digital licenses in the first batch of 28 cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. More than 16 million applications have been submitted so far.

China plans to roll out digital driver licenses across the country in 2022, the ministry said earlier this year.

