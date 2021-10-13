Wild lynx spotted foraging within a farm forest in NE China

A wild lynx was recently spotted foraging within a farm forest in northeast China’s Jilin province, CCTV News reported on Oct. 13.

The lynx, which is under second-class state protection in the country, was discovered by an employee of Helong Forestry Co., Ltd., which runs the farm forest, during a regular patrol. The forestry worker captured images of the roaming animal at a distance less than 10 meters. It’s the first time that a wild lynx was photographed at such a close range by the company.

The company also runs a national forest park, a national wetland park and a national nature reserve, which provide suitable habitats for wild animals, including those under first-class state protection such as sables, Siberian musk deer, and golden eagles.

