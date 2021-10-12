Outstanding entries featured from COP15 Global Short Video Collection Activity: Yulong Snow Mountain

A worldwide activity to collect short videos on the topic of biodiversity protection, which was proposed prior to the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) and launched on June 9, received over 10,000 entries displaying the beauty of the Earth’s biodiversity.

The COP15 Global Short Video Collection Activity was devised with the theme of “guarding a diverse world and building a common homeland on Earth.” People’s Daily Online would like to showcase some of the outstanding entries from the event, starting with Chinese photographer Chen Bin’s video about the Yulong (Jade Dragon) Snow Mountain in Lijiang city, southwest China’s Yunnan province.

The snow-capped mountain resembles a jade dragon lying in the clouds, hence its name. It is a land of natural beauty and a refuge of biological diversity, not to mention being a sacred mountain for the local people from the Naxi ethnic group.

