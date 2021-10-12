Global exhibitors sign up for international travel fair in SW China

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 China International Travel Mart (CITM) will be held from Nov. 12 to 14 in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The event has attracted approximately 1,500 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and regions, covering a wide range of tourism sectors including scenic spots, hotels, airlines, travel agencies and online travel platforms.

The fair will host 2,500 booths and establish various exhibition zones featuring themes including domestic tourism enterprises, overseas tourism, the cultural industry, aviation and tourism in Yunnan.

The fair will focus on discussing how digital technology can power tourist enterprises to overcome the impact of COVID-19 and regain vitality, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Founded in 1998, the CITM has grown into one of the largest and most influential tourism fairs in the Asia-Pacific region.

