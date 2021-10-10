Languages

Sunday, October 10, 2021

One-year countdown ceremony to 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou 2022 held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang

(Xinhua) 13:35, October 10, 2021
Artists perform during the ceremony marking the one-year countdown to the 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province on Oct. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

