Ceremony held to commemorate revolutionary pioneer Dr. Sun Yat-sen at Zhongshan Park in Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:31, October 10, 2021
Guests of a commemorative activity marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911 attend a ceremony to commemorate revolutionary pioneer Dr. Sun Yat-sen at Zhongshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
