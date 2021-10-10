Ceremony held to commemorate revolutionary pioneer Dr. Sun Yat-sen at Zhongshan Park in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:31, October 10, 2021

Guests of a commemorative activity marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911 attend a ceremony to commemorate revolutionary pioneer Dr. Sun Yat-sen at Zhongshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)