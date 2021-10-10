Languages

In pics: red carpet area of Cannes International Series Festival

(Xinhua) 13:28, October 10, 2021
In pics: red carpet area of Cannes International Series Festival
The red carpet area for the Cannes International Series Festival, or Canneseries, is seen in Cannes, France, on Oct. 9, 2021. The event is held from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13. (Photo by Jack Chan/Xinhua)

