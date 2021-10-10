Family cemetery of historical figure discovered in China's Shaanxi

XI'AN, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists recently discovered the family cemetery of a historical figure from the Northern Zhou Dynasty (557-581) in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology.

The graveyard covering an area of around 20,000 square meters was unearthed in the Xixian New Area. It held the family of Doulu En, a high-ranking official in the Northern Zhou Dynasty.

Archaeologists said the graves were distributed in an orderly manner, with Doulu En's grave located at the southern end of the graveyard. The other graves were arranged to the north according to the seniority of the tomb owner in the clan.

Nearly 400 funerary objects including terracotta figures, bronze mirrors and jade wares have been excavated.

The top part and the pedestal of the tombstone of Doulu En were unearthed during the excavation. The main part of the tombstone was found decades ago.

"The discovery of the graveyard is of great significance to the study of the burial system of the high-ranking nobles in the Northern Zhou Dynasty," said Duan Yi, head of the excavation project. Enditem

