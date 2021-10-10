Coca-Cola bottler invests 900 mln yuan in China's Henan

Xinhua) 09:34, October 10, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Swire Coca-Cola Ltd., a bottler of Coca-Cola, has invested no less than 900 million yuan (about 139.68 million U.S. dollars) to build a new plant in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, according to the company.

A ceremony was held in the city on Saturday to lay the foundation stone at the plant. Covering 124,000 square meters, it will be put into operation within two years, with the annual maximum production capacity reaching 1 million tonnes, said Andy Xu, director and general manager of Swire Coca-Cola Beverages Zhengzhou Ltd.

"Swire Coca-Cola attaches great importance to the dynamic and fast-growing market in China," said Karen So, managing director of the company. "The elements of policy support, convenience in development and booming domestic demand attract the company to put its strategic focus on China."

In the next five years, the company will invest more than 5.5 billion yuan in factory infrastructure in China. It plans to increase nearly 20 production lines and continue to invest in sustainable development projects in the fields of new products, carbon reduction and water-saving in the country.

As one of the largest Coca-Cola bottling groups in the world, Swire Coca-Cola has 18 plants on the Chinese mainland.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)