COP15 media center opens

October 10, 2021

An information counter is seen at the media center of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 9, 2021. The media center of the COP15 opened here on Saturday. The COP15 is set to kick off in Kunming on Oct. 11. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

KUNMING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The media center for the upcoming 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) opened on Saturday.

Located at the Kunming Dianchi International Convention &Exhibition Center in Kunming, Yunnan Province in southwest China, the media center opens from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. between Oct. 9 and 15.

The COP15 media center's two press conference halls can accommodate 140 people and 100 people, respectively. Participating media outlets can also go online to conduct interviews.

The whole venue is fully covered by a wireless network, serving 1,200 online users simultaneously.

Satellite trucks with a C-band and KU-band uplink-broadcast service are also in place to support the reporting.

The COP15 meeting will kick off in Kunming on Oct. 11. It will review the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework" to draw up a blueprint for biodiversity conservation in the future.

Themed "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth," the COP15 meeting is the first global conference convened by the United Nations on the topic of ecological civilization. Enditem

