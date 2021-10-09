County in E China’s Anhui builds agricultural science parks to vitalize rural areas

October 09, 2021

Construction workers work at the construction site of an agricultural science and technology demonstration park in Qiaotouji town, Feidong county in Hefei, capital of east China’s Anhui province. (Photo/Ruan Xuefeng)

In recent years, Feidong county in Hefei, capital of east China’s Anhui province, has built nine modern agricultural science and technology demonstration parks at or above the municipal level to promote the establishment of an industrial system of modern agriculture, while enabling farmers to secure jobs in or near their hometowns in addition to contributing to the vitalization of rural areas.

The first phase of an agricultural science and technology demonstration park is currently under construction in the county’s Qiaotouji town. With an investment of 80 million yuan (about $12.4 million), the first phase covers an area of 8 hectares and will include six plant factories and two greenhouses.

The demonstration park, with a planned area of 152 hectares, involves a total investment of 1.6 billion yuan. It will integrate research and development for farming technologies, vegetable and fruit production, sightseeing, as well as the storage, sale and distribution of agricultural products.

