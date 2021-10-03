China sees marked increase in students receiving special education

Xinhua) 13:47, October 03, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- The number of students receiving special education has grown significantly in China over recent years, with the figure doubling from 440,000 in 2015 to 880,000 in 2020, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The enrollment rate of disabled children in compulsory education has reached over 95 percent, said an MOE report.

Amid efforts to develop inclusive education, the number of disabled students at regular schools has been on the rise, from 239,000 in 2015 to 439,000 in 2020, data from the report showed.

Meanwhile, the number of full-time special education teachers increased from 50,300 in 2015 to 66,200 in 2020, up 31.6 percent.

