China records 2.6798 trln U.S. dollars in outstanding external debt at June-end

Xinhua) 11:31, October 03, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- China recorded 17.3119 trillion yuan in outstanding external debt denominated in both domestic and foreign currencies, equivalent to 2.6798 trillion U.S. dollars, at the end of June.

All major external debt indicators were within the internationally recognized thresholds, and China's external debt risk is under control, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

In terms of maturity structure, the outstanding medium-and long-term external debt was 7.5707 trillion yuan, accounting for 44 percent. The outstanding short-term external debt was 9.7412 trillion yuan, taking up 56 percent, of which 38 percent was trade-related credit.

In terms of institutional sectors, the outstanding debt of general government totaled 2.7486 trillion yuan, accounting for 16 percent, and the outstanding debt of banks totaled 8.1084 trillion yuan, accounting for 47 percent.

In terms of debt instruments, the balance of loans was 3.0696 trillion yuan, accounting for 18 percent, and the outstanding currency and deposits stood at 3.9773 trillion yuan, accounting for 23 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)