17th China Int'l Cartoon and Animation Festival kicks off

Xinhua) 09:38, October 01, 2021

Visitors watch a performance at the 17th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2021. The 17th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) kicked off Thursday in Hangzhou, attracting participants from more than 50 countries and regions. The festival was scheduled from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)