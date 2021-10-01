Home>>
17th China Int'l Cartoon and Animation Festival kicks off
(Xinhua) 09:38, October 01, 2021
Visitors watch a performance at the 17th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2021. The 17th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) kicked off Thursday in Hangzhou, attracting participants from more than 50 countries and regions. The festival was scheduled from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.