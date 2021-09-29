China mulls negative list for cross-border services trade in FTZs
Photo taken on Nov. 11, 2020 shows a view of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone at Pudong New Area in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will consider formulating a negative list for cross-border services trade in the country's free trade zones (FTZs) to further promote the liberalization of trade in services, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).
China will make continuous efforts to promote the level of opening-up, advance institutional innovation and strive to build FTZs with global influences, said MOC official Chen Hong at a press conference on Tuesday.
At the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in early September, China announced that it will promote the implementation of a negative list for cross-border trade in services across the country.
To advance the institutional innovation, more management powers will be delegated from provincial government departments to the FTZs, according to Chen.
