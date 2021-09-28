Over 3,000 doping tests carried out at China's National Games

Hebei sprinter Wu Qiquan signs on the signature wall at the entrance of an anti-doping outreach booth in Athletes' Village during China's National Games on Sept. 20. (Xinhua)

3,342 doping tests have been conducted at China's 14th National Games, a historic high number at the quadrennial multi-sport tournament.

XI'AN, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A historic high number of doping tests were conducted at China's 14th National Games with a number of new measures in doping control at the quadrennial multi-sport tournament, China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) head Chen Zhiyu said on Monday.

"We expect to finish a total of 3,342 doping tests after the Games ends," said Chen on the closing day of the sports gala.

CHINADA head Chen Zhiyu poses for photos at the anti-doping outreach booth in Athletes' Village during China's National Games on Sept. 20. (Xinhua)

CHINADA has planned to conduct 3,295 doping tests, including 15 for horses, a 12% increase from the number at the last National Games in Tianjin.

"As there were more records broken in the preliminary rounds than expected, the eventual number of tests will be larger than originally planned," he explained.

Chen said dry blood spots and tests to detect blood transfusions were used for the first time at the Games.

Rio Olympic weightlifting winner Long Qingquan poses for photos at the anti-doping outreach booth in Athletes' Village during China's National Games on Sept. 20. (Xinhua)

CHINADA also launched the Independent Observer program at the National Games, inviting eight experts in areas such as sports, law, technology and doping control.

Long Qingquan, the Beijing and Rio Olympic weightlifting champion, joined the program as an independent observer.

"I was able to follow the whole doping control process closely and now have new insights into the fight against doping," he said. "As an athlete, I needed to play clean. Now retired, I will keep working hard to support clean sport."

