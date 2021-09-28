China achieves prosperity through hard work: white paper

Xinhua) 11:24, September 28, 2021

Villagers harvest fresh peppers at Qinggangba Village, Tangtou Township in Sinan County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved moderate prosperity in all respects through the consistent hard work and wisdom of the Chinese people, according to a white paper titled "China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity."

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has always put the people first. It has remained committed to its fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, regarded the people's expectation for a better life as its goal and relied on the people to build a moderately prosperous society, said the white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

The CPC has formulated sound policies and strategies to build China into a moderately prosperous society in all respects. It has strengthened strategic planning and policy design, formulated time-phased objectives and expedited development by resolving problems and defusing risks.

Reform and opening up is essential for achieving moderate prosperity in all respects. It will be a key step in realizing the two centenary goals and national rejuvenation, said the white paper.

China has achieved moderate prosperity through the joint efforts of its hardworking people and the CPC leadership has provided the fundamental guarantee for realizing moderate prosperity, it said.

