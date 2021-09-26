China's pledge to stop coal-fired projects overseas reflects commitment to climate change, say experts

September 26, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's recent pledge to stop building new coal-fired power projects overseas is a reflection of the country's strong commitment to addressing climate change and improving global environmental governance, Pakistani experts have said.

"It is not only a welcome move, but reflects China's global responsible behavior towards the looming threat of climate change," Muhammad Asif Noor, director of Islamabad-based think tank the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, said in an interview with Xinhua.

The decision is also "an important step in providing comprehensive global environment governance response," the expert added.

On Sept. 21, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.

Xi made the announcement in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In contrast with some countries' irresponsible behavior, China is playing a leading role in helping humanity to deal with the challenge, Noor said.

Noting that ecological cooperation is a key part of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), he said China has been supporting BRI countries and regions including Pakistan in developing green and low-carbon energy and promoting green development.

Noor mentioned the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a landmark cooperation project under the framework of the BRI, saying that Pakistan is a beneficiary of the project, and China's important announcement will help the two neighboring countries strengthen collaboration in environment, clean energy and building climate responsibility, he said.

"Most of the CPEC energy-related projects are following the global standard operating procedures for environment friendly operations vetted and approved by Pakistan's environment ministry and international organization," he said.

Calling China's promise to end the building of new coal-fired power projects overseas a historic move, Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, chief executive officer of Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development, told Xinhua that China once again has proved it is seriously tackling climate change and walking the talk in pursuit of a cleaner and greener world.

China has been continuously dedicated to fighting climate change, Ramay said. "In the past, China has taken measures to promote green development and convert many coal-fired power plants to green energy projects."

While taking care of its own domestic environment, China has also been actively and effectively assisting developing countries in producing clean and green energy by transferring latest technologies and experience to them, Ramay said.

