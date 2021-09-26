China remains Africa's top trading partner for 12 years

Xinhua) 09:16, September 26, 2021

CHANGSHA, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China had remained Africa's largest trading partner for 12 consecutive years by the end of 2020, despite the headwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official report.

With bilateral trade hitting 187 billion U.S. dollars, China maintained its status of Africa's top trading partner in 2020, said the China-Africa Economic and Trade Relationship Annual Report (2021) released Saturday.

The report came ahead of the Second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo scheduled in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, from Sept. 26 to 29.

Bilateral trade registered robust growth this year, with trade volume rising 40.5 percent year on year to 139.1 billion dollars in the first seven months. It is a record high, year on year, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.

