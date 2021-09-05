U.S. misleads world on COVID-19 origins-tracing: media

Xinhua) 09:41, September 05, 2021

People are seen in the rain caused by tropical storm Henri, in Times Square in New York, the United States, on Aug. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

"The international community should have scientific attitudes and forge ahead global cooperation to run a thorough study, upholding the recommendations and conclusions of the first-phase WHO report, in many possible locations around the world," said an op-ed article by the leading English newspaper Bangladesh Post.

DHAKA, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- "The United States and a fistful of its allies are trying to mislead the world," an op-ed article by the leading English newspaper Bangladesh Post said recently.

"On August 27, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence of the U.S. released a summary of the intelligence community assessment on COVID-19 origins, which is the latest example of America's above sinister intentions," it said.

The article, which was titled "The world should adopt scientific attitudes to COVID-19 origin-tracing," pointed out the United States and its allies were determined to foil the scientific and rational approaches of origins-tracing of the virus at any cost.

"They don't care about precious human lives. Their reckless moves compel the world to believe that the U.S. is trying to hide something fishy that happened in its territory by thwarting scientific origin-tracing of the virus, which is a must for saving humanity from the pandemic," the article said.

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows a mobile COVID-19 testing site in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The international community must adopt scientific attitudes to the origins-tracing of COVID-19, the article further said.

"They have to ignore every visible and invisible pressure from the U.S., which is crucial to save humanity from the fatal disease and prevent more pandemics in the future," it noted.

According to the article, the origins can be traced only by promoting early case search, molecular epidemiology, animal (intermediate) host introduction, and other origins-tracing studies in multiple countries and regions around the world.

The entire process has to be fully guided by scientific evidence and only can be done in a scientific, non-political way, it added.

