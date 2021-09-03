Three Chinese nurses awarded Florence Nightingale Medal

Xinhua) 09:01, September 03, 2021

Wang Qishan, Chinese vice president and honorary president of the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC), presents the medals to the nurses at a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2021. Three Chinese nurses were awarded the Florence Nightingale Medal on Thursday for their outstanding contributions to healthcare. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Three Chinese nurses were awarded the Florence Nightingale Medal on Thursday for their outstanding contributions to healthcare.

Wang Qishan, Chinese vice president and honorary president of the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC), presented the medals to the nurses at a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The Chinese awardees are Cheng Shouzhen from Guangdong Province, Hu Minhua from Jiangxi Province, and Tuo Yali from Gansu Province.

A total of 25 nurses from 18 countries won the medal this year.

Noting that China has the most recipients of the Florence Nightingale Medal this year, State Councilor Wang Yong said that the awarded nurses demonstrated the core socialist values and the Red Cross spirit of humanity, compassion, and dedication.

When addressing the ceremony, Wang Yong called on nurses across the country to learn from the awardees and make progress in improving people's health, building a healthy China, and promoting the humanitarian cause.

The Florence Nightingale Medal, introduced in 1912, is the highest international honor for nurses. A total of 83 Chinese nurses have won the award since the country began to recommend candidates in 1983.

