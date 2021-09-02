Highlights of upcoming Airshow China

September 02, 2021

A People's Liberation Army Air Force J-10B fighter performs 'Pugachev's Cobra', a high-agility maneuver at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, in 2018. (Photo/China Daily)

The 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) is scheduled to be held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 in Zhuhai city, south China's Guangdong Province. What highlights and surprises will be presented at the event?

A total of 700 enterprises from 40 countries and regions will participate in this year's air show, which has an indoor exhibition area of 100,000 square meters and an outdoor exhibition area of 360,000 square meters, Zhuhai mayor Huang Zhihao told a press briefing on Aug. 31.

Aerobatic flights and dynamic presentations of ground equipment will be held simultaneously, which are sure to impress audiences, said Huang, also deputy secretary-general of the Zhuhai municipal government.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's August 1st aerobatics team and the Red Eagle Aerobatics Team from the Aviation University of the PLA Air Force will give performances at the air show. Dynamic presentations of ground equipment will include additional content as well, and will be held at a larger site than before.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA), a co-organizer of the airshow whose exhibition area covers about 500 square meters, will focus on the latest progress in China's exploration of the Moon and Mars, as well as achievements in space science, space technology and space applications, according to Pan Aihua, chief engineer of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense. And the digital sand table, mars rover, satellite model of the International Lunar Research Station, return capsule and parachute of China's Chang'e-5 moon probe, as well as lunar samples brought back to Earth by the probe will be on display, Pan revealed.

Besides, many of China's homegrown cutting-edge exhibits will make their debut at the event. These include over one third of the 294 exhibits from China South Industries Group Corporation, such as unmanned equipment and civilian firearms; about 38 percent of nearly 200 self-developed exhibits of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China; and the country's first solar probe, which is scheduled to be launched into space this year.

The airshow will offer an online version to allow audiences to watch real-time aerobatic performances, dynamic presentations of ground equipment, as well as online conferences and forums via the Smart Airshow App. Exhibitors can also present their exhibits, negotiate with commercial partners and sign contracts via the App.

"Live-streaming sessions and replays of the activities will be uploaded on the App so that viewers will enjoy the event from multiple aspects," said Huang Zhihao.

It's the first time for the event to be held both online and offline amid the COVID-19 epidemic. Strict prevention and control measures against the epidemic will be adopted to ensure the event's success.

