Açaí Philosophy in the eyes of a Chinese Brazilian
By Su Yingxiang, Zhang Rong, Yu Yang (People's Daily Online) 14:29, September 02, 2021
Zhi Weizhong, a 67-year-old Chinese Brazilian who returned back to homeland in China in 2020, has his own life philosophy – that is, age does not limit him from all of life’s possibilities. He opened a new shop a little over one month ago, intending to introduce Açaí to people here in China. In his eyes, business is not just about making money, but about sharing good things and a positive attitude towards life.
