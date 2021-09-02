Interview: Argentine wine makers aim to bolster presence in Chinese market

Xinhua) 13:19, September 02, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's economic recovery has spurred Argentine wine makers to develop strategies on strengthening the presence of their products in the Chinese market.

In an interview with Xinhua, Maximiliano Hernandez Toso, president of Wines of Argentina (WofA), said China's commercial openness, reflected in the continuity of events like the China International Import Expo (CIIE), provides an opportunity for Argentina to boost its wine exports.

According to the head of the organization in charge of promoting Argentine wines globally, "Argentina exports about 25 million U.S. dollars (of wines) to the Chinese market," and aims to export 40 million U.S. dollars worth of wine this year.

To meet the goal, WofA is developing a plan on both face-to-face and online promotion, including strengthening its e-commerce channels in China as well as social media presence on networks like WeChat and Weibo.

"For the second half of the year, we have a strategy that combines a strong in-person component, since the possibility for travel is being opened up, with a boost to online activity, in line with WofA's digital transformation," Hernandez said.

"We will continue to deepen trade relations through our presence at the CIIE and the most specialized fairs in the sector, such as Vinexpo Shanghai, which will hold its third edition in October, and at ProWine China, where some 20 Argentine wineries will be participating," he added.

In October, the organization plans to hold its traditional roadshows, a string of wine expos to be held in different Chinese cities, such as Chengdu, Shenzhen and Hangzhou.

"All these initiatives are aimed at increasing the distribution and sales of Argentine wines in China, the sixth-largest destination for our exports," said Hernandez.

"We will continue to boost e-commerce channels with special promotions on dates such as the Singles' Day through official Vino Argentino stores on T-mall and JD.com, which currently have 120 Argentine labels from almost 30 wineries," Hernandez said.

WofA is also leading a publicity campaign targeting Chinese consumers, under the banner "Spice Up Your Moments."

"We will offer a variety of content so that Chinese consumers continue to learn about our wines and wineries and to discover the natural wealth and culture of our country," Hernandez said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)